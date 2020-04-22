Rachel’s Table donates food to healthcare workers

LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – A special thank you in the form of food was made to healthcare workers in Longmeadow on Tuesday.

Rachel’s Table teamed up to with The Longmeadow Kitchen to make a delivery of lunch and dinner meals for more than 250 workers at JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow.

Rachel’s Table is a food rescue program of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts.

The food was paid for through donations from local community members.

Rachel’s Table has been helping make similar deliveries to multiple organizations and businesses impacted by COVID-19.

“We pivot quickly to provide that need and with this nourishing food, giving food is like giving love and this way we can show the community that we care by showing love and providing all this wonderful food for them,” said Associate director Sarah Maniaci.

Maniaci said the organization plans to make their next food donation to Mercy Medical Center.