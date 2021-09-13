Rachel’s Table donates thousands of pounds of food to Springfield Rescue Mission

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission has received a gift of thousands of pounds of food from Rachel’s Table, the organization that distributes donated food helping those in need.

At the Springfield Rescue Mission, 24 pallets containing thousands of pounds of donated Lasagna is being moved. It’s not the first time Rachel’s Table has helped the Springfield Rescue mission but in terms of the number of people being helped by this one gift, it’s considered colossal.

“We feel very excited by it. All the networks that we’ve developed over the years and come together, it’s more food from A to B, and that’s really exciting,” said Jodi Falk, Executive Director at Rachel’s Table.

Hunger never takes a vacation, especially during the colder months. And now with the pandemic still an issue, food insecurity remains on the upswing.

“It looks like we’re going to have an increase in the people that are going to be homeless with the eviction ended. Also the hotel vouchers have started to expire, with our public breakfasts and lunch they’re increasing steadily every day,” said Kevin Ramsdell, Executive Director of Springfield Rescue Mission.

The projection of increased hardship makes the gift of thousands of meals all the more welcoming. It’s a signal for all who can help alleviate the pain to step up to the plate, so to speak, with Rachel’s Table and the Springfield Rescue mission to help those less fortunate get through the winter ahead.