Rachel’s Table expanding work in Franklin County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rachel’s Table, a local food rescue program is expanding their presence to Franklin County.

Rachel’s Table is a Jewish Federation in western Massachusetts that was established in 1992.

The program will be engaging three new Franklin County drivers, a dispatcher, three new food donors, and several recipient agencies, including the Franklin County Community Meals Program.

The organization is teaming up with several local partners to recover good, unused food from Franklin County food businesses and deliver it to Franklin County agencies serving the region’s food insecurity.