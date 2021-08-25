Rachel’s Table, Food Bank of Western Massachusetts partner to help community

(WWLP) – A partnership that began before the pandemic to help the western Massachusetts community, has been revitalized.

Rachel’s Table and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts are uniting to pool resources and reach a larger amount of people. The two organizations partnered in Westfield before COVID-19, but in the past few months have expanded to help those struggling with food insecurity at seven different agencies across the region.

Sarah Maniaci, associate director of Rachel’s Table, “Sometimes agencies don’t have the volunteers to take the food out from these grocery stores and we do, we’ve got 200 volunteers spread out all over Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties. So the partnership benefits everybody.”

A grant from the community foundations of western Massachusetts, allowed Rachel’s Table to purchase freezer blankets and infrared thermometers to keep food safe and fresh during deliveries.