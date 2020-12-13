Rachel’s Table ‘Foodraiser’ goes virtual to help feed families in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In dozens of homes throughout the Pioneer Valley, people are at their computers shopping for food that will benefit families in need.

During year’s past Rachel’s Table shoppers would compete purchasing the most food for the least money. The food then distributed to the agencies helping families avoid hunger.

But during this year of the pandemic, volunteers do their food purchasing by computer. Seeing how far they can stretch $16, $36 or $72 buying food on this product donation platform.

Sarah Maniaci, director of the Rachel’s Table fundraising program, told 22News, “There’s a variety of food, I can buy noodles, I can buy almonds, donate now they purchase it.”

So instead of smart shopping up and down the supermarket aisles, 70 Rachel’s table volunteers are shopping online to bring a fresh supply of food to the Providence Ministries of Springfield, the Amherst Survival Center and the Franklin County Meals program.

Sarah explains how you can become a “foodraiser” at home in the remaining days before the program ends Friday.

“Www.rachelstablespringfield.org, the Rachel’s Table website. You’ll see it on the ‘foodraiser.’ Just click ‘foodraiser,’ it will bring you to the page where you can play the game,” Sarah continued.

And the best part is, the food will be on its way to the service agencies just as soon as you make your ‘foodraiser’ purchase on your laptop.