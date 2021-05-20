Rachel’s Table holds annual Bountiful Bowls fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rachel’s Table held its annual Bountiful Bowls fundraiser virtually Thursday evening.

Given the increased need during the pandemic, Rachel’s Table’s operations increased 40 percent during the past year, with the organization delivering more than 525,000 pounds of food.

A grant from the Arbella Insurance Foundation will allow for all donations towards Bountiful Bowls during the month of March to be matched, up to $1,000.

Sen. Eric Lesser told 22News, “We are looking to brighter days already here and coming ahead ,and Rachel’s Table is going to be there every step of the way, as it always has, through thick or thin, to get food and hope to people, to make sure nobody in our community is hungry.”

Former 22News Anchor Barry Kriger served as emcee for the program.