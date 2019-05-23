Rachel’s Table honors 22News for supporting the fight against hunger

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people gathered in Springfield Wednesday night to support Rachel’s Table, fight hunger, and to honor 22News.

Rachel’s Table has been rescuing and re-distributing food for almost 27 years.

They held their Bountiful Bowls event Wednesday night, one of their biggest fundraisers.

They honored 22News anchor Barry Kriger, former 22News anchor Brenda Garton-Sjoberg and 22News for our support of the organization over the last three decades. Brenda co-founded the partnership between Rachel’s Table and 22News in 1992.

Unfortunately, the need for organizations like Rachel’s Table has only grown.

Judy Ingis, founder of Rachel’s Table, told 22News, “People in the community all want to help, I mean what is more basic than feeding people? This is a fundraiser that isn’t hard to get people to support. No one should be hungry. There is enough food, it just doesn’t always get to people who need it.”

Rachel’s Table now helps more than 40 local food pantries, and this month they expanded their services to Hampshire and Franklin counties.

Mass Appeal host Danny New emceed the event.

