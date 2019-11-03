Rachel’s Table hosts annual Food-raiser at Longmeadow Big Y

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Rachel’s Table hosted their annual Foodraiser Sunday at the Longmeadow Big Y.

Last year’s Foodraiser collected more than $13,000 worth of groceries for those in need and that number grows every year.

Cheyanne LeClair from West Springfield told 22News, “It was just a really fun thing to do for a bunch of people.”

150 participants competed in a food-raiser contest for Rachel’s Table, an organization that collects left-over food and brings it to more than 45 agencies that feed the hungry.

Sarah Maniaci, Rachel’s Table Associate Director, told 22News, “We have meat, produce, dairy products, things that are expensive to come by. So it’s a wonderful service that we’re providing for the community.”

The 12th annual event raised food for Open Pantry and Providence Ministry.

“They distribute the food to their hungry clients who come in every day needing food, ad this fills their pantries,” said Maniaci.

Thirty-six teams competed in the contest. Each team received $75 to buy as much food as possible to fill trucks with as much as they could.

The winner is the one who bought the most items within that budget. Twenty-seven of those teams were made up of participants under the age of 18.

One of the team members Cheyanne LaClair told 22News that it’s important to help improve the world we live in as much as possible.

“It’s really important to help the world as little as we can or as much as we can and do as much as we can. Especially at a young age, it really helps shape us as people to be well rounded. We need more people like that in the world,” said LeClair.

Rachel’s Table said the event is also a great way for children to learn how to shop.

“We have Rachel’s Table volunteers in the aisles who guide them to the most nutritional choice of food and the most cost-efficient way of shopping,” said Maniaci.

22News was a sponsor for the event. A dollar from each community bag bought at Big Y this month goes to Rachel’s Table.