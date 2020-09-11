Rachel’s Table joins nationwide campaign for Hunger Action Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – September 10 is Hunger Action Day, a day where efforts across the country are focused fighting hunger.

Hunger impacts people in every corner of the country including more than 93,000 people monthly here in western Massachusetts. By the end of the year, that number may increase to 127,000 with 30 percent of households reporting that they are food insecure.

Here in western Massachusetts, Rachel’s Table in Springfield works with the community to alleviate hunger and reduce waste of food resources in the region. The organization serves Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties, and works with 53 agencies, delivering food to those in need.

22News spoke with the director about the importance of this nationwide campaign.

“The whole goal is to raise awareness about what is going on right here in our neighborhood,” Jodi Falk said. “We can support agencies that are feeding people and how we can support change so that people, do not go hungry.”

Thursday’s efforts coincide with Hunger Action Month throughout September. Rachel’s Table will be holding multiple events throughout the month to help those who are food insecure.

