Rachel’s Table launches emergency food drive to feed people in need during Covid-19 crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rachel’s Table has launched a new initiative to het food to people in need during the Covid-19 outbreak in the Springfield area.

In an email to 22News, the local organization explained that with more unemployed and less food available, they are partnering with local food businesses in order to purchase and deliver healthy basics such as a protein and produce.

Food will be delivered to soup kitchens pantries, and newly established homeless shelters in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties to meet the desperate need of food.

With a generous gift from local community members Steve & Alissa Korn, we have successfully launched this much needed program to assist those who are unemployed and food insecure. Sending nutritious basics to the soup kitchens and other agencies will feed thousands of individuals in desperate situations. Rachel’s Table

The first shipment went out on April 8 and we will continue for the duration of the crisis.

Sites in all three counties who will receive food in the coming few weeks include:

Highland House

Springfield Rescue Mission

Friends of the Homeless (Hampden County)

Amherst Survival Center (Hampshire County)

The Salvation Army

The Franklin County Community Meals Program (Franklin County)

To find ways you can volunteer, donate or help, click here.