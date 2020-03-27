Rachel’s Table partnering with two Springfield agencies to feed more people in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rachel’s Table is expanding its partnerships with two Springfield agencies in order to feed more hungry people during the ongoing public health crisis.

The Springfield Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center will be receiving food procured by Rachel’s Table’s food donors during this time of need.

According to Rachel’s Table Director Jodi Falk, the Springfield Rescue Mission and Salvation Army will be distributing the food to its various agencies.

“During this uncertain time, what is certain is that those who are food insecure may become vulnerable, and those who are vulnerable may become food insecure,” Falk said.

Rachel’s Table is making sure the food is distributed from donor to agency, with no staff or volunteer being required to handle food.

For more information about Rachel’s Table visit rachelstablespringfield.org or email jfalk@jewishwesternmass.org.