Rachel’s Table partners with Westfield Food Pantry to provide 200 dinners

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With millions of Americans filing for unemployment, pantries and soup kitchens will be needing more food.

Rachel’s Table partnered with the Westfield Food Pantry to distribute dinners, donated from the Comfort Kitchen & Bar of Huntington, to Westfield residents.

“Everyone is coming together as a community to help those that are in need,” said Sarah Maniaci, assistant director of Rachel’s Table. “There are children who don’t have access to school lunches that are going hungry, and so everybody in the hunger community has banded together in order to help provide food for all of these individuals.”

Thanks to a generous gift from Longmeadow resident Jace Sadowsky, Rachel’s Table along with the Westfield Food Pantry provided 200 individually bagged dinners of hearty grinders, chips, and fruit to residents of Westfield who are experiencing food insecurity.

“What I’ve really seen are people who never in a million years thought they would be food insecure are struggling,” said Rebecca Hart, Director of the Westfield Food Pantry.” “Really middle-class people like teachers, and so people that weren’t really expecting the need for food services are now in need.”

The initiative is part of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts’s Healthy Community Emergency Fund, specifically Rachel’s Table’s Emergency Food Fund, which is purchasing ground meat, chicken, and produce for agencies in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties.

To learn how to support Rachel’s Table click here, for Westfield Food Pantry click here.