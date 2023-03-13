LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Local youth artists working to tackle food insecurity held an art exhibit Monday evening.

The Teen Board for Rachael’s Table held its Bi-Annual Artsfest 23 exhibit… at Storrs Library Gallery in Longmeadow. The theme, is “growing up with food insecurity”. The event aimed to address how hunger doubled during the pandemic.

“I hope that they become more aware of hunger in Massachusetts and western Mass., it happened everywhere and it definitely happens here. So that’s definitely number one. Number two is that our youth care about these topics,” said Sarah Bate, Team Board Coordinator.

This artfest initiative was created 12 years ago to raise awareness of childhood hunger.