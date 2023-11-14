SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rachel’s Table received a $50,000 check Tuesday morning outside of the Jewish Community Center in Springfield.

The funds were granted through the state’s budget and Representative Brian Ashe met with staff of Rachel’s Table to present the check in-person.

22News heard from Rachel’s Table Executive Director Jodi Falk who says the funding comes at a crucial time, as the non-profit transitions from being a program within the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts to its own entity, “It takes a lot of work, and a lot of effort and a lot of people and they have supported us to be able to do this so that we can serve people better. We’re just really excited for this transition and as we have stepped into becoming our own non-profit as of July 1, we have actually already doubled our impact.”

That impact includes fighting food insecurity across western Massachusetts with food delivery, fresh produce programs and more. Rachel’s Table is always looking for volunteers, from delivery drivers to dispatchers.