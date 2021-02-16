Rachel’s Table Teen Board asking artists to submit art inspired by health and food insecurity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Rachel’s Table Teen Board is asking artists of all ages to submit art inspired by the relationship between health and food insecurity to its ArtsFest 21.

According to a news release sent to 22News, between now and March 10, artists can submit paintings, graphic art, poetry, songs, small sculptures, storytelling, dances, photography, or CANstruction to help raise awareness of food insecurity in western Massachusetts. Art piece submissions are due March 10.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ArtsFest 21 will be held virtually this year.

The ArtsFest 21’s theme this year is the relationship between health and food insecurity. Artists are encouraged to express what that means to them through their art.

The Rachel’s Table Teen Board is partnering with nursing students from the University of Massachusetts Amherst to create educational resources for teens interested in fighting food insecurity in their community.

“ArtsFest 21 is an excellent opportunity for budding artists to showcase their work and use it to bring awareness of how hunger may affect overall health,” said Rebecca Mitrani Marmor, Rachel’s TableTeen Board Director.

If interested in participating, candidates should email Ms. Mitrani Marmor at rebeccam@jewishwesternmass.org to reserve a spot. Only one submission per artist is allowed and spots are limited. You can submit your art here before March 10.

There will be three winners overall, one per age category:

13 and under

14-18

19 and above

The judging panel will be made up of artists and community leaders in Western Massachusetts. All submissions will be judged on creativity, thoughtfulness, and adherence to the theme.

Winners will receive up to $75 in gift cards

A virtual ceremony will be held on the night of March 21st to announce the winners and congratulate the participants.

According to the news release, “all winners and their guardians must sign a release giving the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts permission to disclose their names and use, without compensation to the winners, their submissions, as well as permission to reproduce,

publicize or otherwise use their submissions to promote awareness and action against food insecurity in whatever manner it deems appropriate.”

All entries become the property of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts and will not be returned.