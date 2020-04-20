Rachel’s Table, The Kitchen donating lunch and dinner to healthcare workers

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Rachel’s Table in Longmeadow will be providing lunch and dinner to healthcare workers at JGS Lifecare on Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, hundreds of sandwiches and chips will be distributed to the nurses, CNA’s, LPN’s, aides, and other essential care staff at the Leavitt Family Jewish Home, Ruth’s House, and Spectrum Home Health Care.

The Kitchen in Longmeadow is preparing and delivering the meals to the JGS Lifecare campus at 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Susan Halpern, vice-president of development and communication said in the news release “Our staff are so appreciative of this expression of support. They come to work each and every day to care for our community’s elders, working diligently to protect our most frail and vulnerable population and fight this invisible threat, while putting their own health on the line. To receive a meal is a tangible expression of gratitude that lifts their spirits, while also supporting our local restaurants. On behalf of our staff we thank you!”

Rachel’s Table receives donations from local restaurants, supermarkets, farmer’s markets, and caterers and brings the food to homeless shelters, soup kitchens and agencies in the Springfield area six days a week.

You can help feed healthcare workers by donating here or you can purchase “We love our Healthcare Heroes” or “We love our First Responder Heroes” lawn signs from Fusion Cross-Media. When you do, $2 will be donated to the #FeedingtheFrontLines program of Rachel’s Table.