SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Changes are on the way for Rachel’s Table, the food rescue program that has long been a part of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts.

Rachel’s Table is now transitioning to become a stand-alone nonprofit organization. According to a news release from the Jewish Federation, this move will allow Rachel’s Table to have control over its own budget and programs allowing it to expand it’s reach through the region.

“The Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts is proud of Rachel’s Table’s achievements and is excited to see Rachel’s Table come into its own as a nonprofit organization,” said Nora Gorenstein, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts. “Over the past thirty years, we have proudly seen Rachel’s Table grow and evolve in ways we never imagined. Therefore, we felt this transition was the next natural step for Rachel’s Table.”

“After several months of conversations and planning, we are eager and excited to officially start the transition to become a separate nonprofit,” said Jodi Falk, director of Rachel’s Table. “We are thankful for having a unique relationship for the past thirty years with Federation, which allowed Rachel’s Table to grow, evolve, and fully engage the community in western Massachusetts.”