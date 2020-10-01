Rachel’s Table to distribute meals to local families throughout October

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Throughout the month of October, Rachel’s Table agencies will be distributing boxed meals to local families as part of their new program.

The Family Food Box Program works with farmers and non-profit organizations to ensure that all Americans have access to the fresh food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning this Thursday, 250 boxes with 9,000 pounds of cooked meat, produce and dairy will be delivered by Provision Ministry to the Springfield Rescue Mission.

Home City and Project Hope will be picking up 125 boxes of food each Thursday morning at the Springfield Rescue Mission between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.