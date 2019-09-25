Rachel’s Table volunteers applauded for serving community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People who lend a helping hand in the fight against hunger in western Massachusetts received a round of applause on Tuesday.

Dozens of volunteers with Rachel’s Table were saluted for their work during a volunteer appreciation night at Sinai Temple in Springfield.

Their mission: Alleviating hunger and reducing food waste in our area.

And they wouldn’t be able to do that without the help of more than 200 community members who collect and deliver food to some 40 agencies, six days a week. For many volunteers the reason they continue to serve is simple.

“I’ve been a volunteer for probably eight to 10 years,” said Arnie Shtrax of Wilbraham. “Makes you smile. You help out other people, you feel good about that afterward. When you drop off the food people are just so happy to receive it.”

Rachels Table has been doing this work throughout the region for nearly three decades. Some volunteers in attendance have been with the organization for all those years.

22News anchor Barry Kriger and Mass Appeal co-host Danny New served as the emcees. Click here for more information on how you can help.