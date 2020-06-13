Racial healing prayer service held at St. Michael’s Cathedral in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the racial injustices across the country, the Springfield Diocese held a prayer service to heal the community.

The now Arch Bishop-Elect, Mitchell Rozanski, said this prayer service for healing is coming at a time where so many major events have deeply affected the nation. Rozanski told us that now is the time more than ever for everyone to come together to unite in prayer and to help each other get through these hardships.

“So this is really evidence of the coming together, praying personally for a change of heart, and a change of heart for our nation,” said Rozanski.

Rozanski said he hopes that people will be able to realize and I quote “the sin that is racism–name what is wrong structurally in our society—and to look to a future of hope.”

22News spoke with Patricia Budd of Northampton who was invited to tonight’s service. She told us because of her faith, she has hope that things will get better.

Budd told 22News, “So my husband and I, we are an interracial couple, so this is really important for us not to only just be here for prayer but as a testimony to others that instead of hate there could be love.”

Rozanski was promoted from Bishop of the Springfield diocese to Arch-bishop of the Saint Louis diocese by Pope Francis. He said Springfield will always be home to him, but is ready for the new opportunity.

We spoke with Mayor Domenic Sarno who attended Friday night’s service, he said Rozanski will be deeply missed.

