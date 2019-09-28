Racial Justice Rally comes to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Undoing Racism Organizing Collective will be hosting a Racial Justice Rally in Springfield Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the rally will take place at 10:00 a.m. in front of the Federal Courthouse on 300 State Street.

The set goal of the event is to draw focus in supporting family separation at the Mexican border, congressional action against white supremacists, police brutality and gun control and how these issues impact the community.

In addition, UROC’s goal is to bring together activists, organizers and at least 100 allies to the oppressed to show a collective stand in support of racial justice. UROC Spokesperson

The rally will include musicians and community speakers.