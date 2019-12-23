Radio station donates winter coats to Springfield Mental Health Association

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Mental Health Association received a generous donation of winter coats from a local radio station.

Q-99.7 FM has been holding a month-long winter coat drive, collecting from eight drop-off locations within the community.

22News went to the non-profit for the delivery of the coats and spoke with a member of its leadership team, saying due to cold temperatures, “the drive couldn’t have come at a more needed time.”

“Given the Christmas season and the holiday season, what an extra gift, the gift of warmth we will be able to give to people,” Kimberley Lee, Vice President of Resource Development at MHA.

Their efforts allowed the partnership to collect nearly 148 jackets that will be provided to MHA’s program participants.

MHA says they will organize and distribute the jackets Monday.