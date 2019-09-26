Railroad crossing still a local problem despite dangers

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Railroad crossing incidents and deaths are a long-standing problem, but they are easily avoidable.

Trains cannot swerve, stop quickly or change directions to avert collisions, so motorists must be prepared to stop at crossings and proceed cautiously.

It’s also a Massachusetts law that school buses must come to complete stop at all railroad crossing. Any motor vehicle carrying explosive substances or flammable liquids as cargo must also come to a complete stop.

22News spoke with one local resident about how they protect themselves from an accident.

“If I can see both sides of the end I can go no problem,” said Jonathon Vilella of Holyoke. “When I can’t see the train, I just stop and look and then just go ahead.”

It can take a train traveling 55 miles per hour the length of 18 football fields to stop.

By law, trains have the right of way.