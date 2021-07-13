Rain, gloomy weather affecting home gardens

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – Days of heavy rain followed by gloomy clouds and no sunshine have many home gardeners concerned about the impact on their gardens.

What can you do when the elements are so lined up against you? Do home gardeners have any recourse. 22News put the question to Steven Bardenuk, the owner of Sixteen Acres Garden Supply in Springfield.

Bardenuk said, “There’s not a lot you can do. Other than pray to the sun gods, and hope the sun comes out. You can look for diseases, you can spray for disease, have a lot of rain. But there’s not a lot you can do.”

He added that he would love to see the weather clear up. He blames the gloomy weather for the downturn in the number of customers visiting Sixteen Acres Garden Supply Tuesday.