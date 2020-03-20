1  of  4
Friday’s rainbow a “sign of hope” for local residents during coronavirus pandemic

Hampden County

Bonnie Spaulding from Easthampton, MA

(WWLP) – Local residents are calling a rainbow in the sky a “sign of hope” following a few drizzles in the western Massachusetts area late Friday afternoon. 

Several viewers, including Jimmy Bushey of Chicopee, sent 22News pictures of the rainbow saying, “Here’s a nice pic to brighten everyone’s day. Too much bad news going on these days. Nice to see a rainbow.”

Bonnie Spaulding of Easthampton said, “A sign of hope. Rainbow during a brief shower at the KMart/Stop & Shop plaza in Holyoke this afternoon.”

With all that’s happening around the world, it’s nice to see residents find hope in something as simple as a rainbow. 

Did you see the rainbow? Safely take a picture and send it to us by emailing reportit@wwlp.com.

