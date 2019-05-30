Rainy, cloudy weather did not stop Westfield Farmer’s Market goers

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of year, more and more farmer’s markets are opening for the season.

The weather wasn’t the greatest but that didn’t stop people from coming out to this year’s Westfield Farmers’ Market.

The Westfield Farmers’ Market is held rain or shine and despite the cloudy skies Thursday a lot of people came out to the farmer’s market, held on the lawn of the Episcopal Church of the Atonement on Court Street.

“I picked up some spices for dips and all and I bought some [items], tomatoes look gorgeous so it’s a great day out here the weather’s holding out,” said Libby Drzyzga of Westfield.

“Some really good vegetable products I bought a very nice bottle of wine that I’m looking forward to opening a little bit later on this evening,” said Lou Mastroianni of Westfield. “It’s just a great place to come and support the community.”

You’ll find a lot more than just fruits and vegetables. There is everything from live music, baked goods to wood crafts and even a free library that opened for the first time this year.

“But anybody is welcome at any time to take books from there or contribute books from the collection and it’s just another way of trying to bring the community together,” said Katie Bailey.

The Westfield Farmers’ Market features more than 30 vendors and is held Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Westfield Farmers Market will run through October 10.

