WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a 30-minute delay, the Westfield Starfires took the field for a doubleheader this Tuesday evening. The team is making up for lost games due to a rainy season so far.

The tarp was on the field before Tuesday’s game to help protect the playing conditions at Bullens Field. The Starfires went up against the Nashua Silver Knights, playing seven innings.

The Baseball operations manager, Richard Tingley, explained to 22News, how they stay on top of rain to make sure their baseball season stays on track.

“We had the rain come in random times like in the morning and then we will have like a 6:30 o’clock game,” said Tingley. “So that’s pretty much us calling the team, me talking to the coach, making sure that we have everything ready to go, if we need a tarp or to postpone a game.”

The next doubleheader is scheduled for August 3rd, where they will be playing against the Pittsfield Suns.