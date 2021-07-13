Rainy weather affecting attendance at Forest Park Farmer’s Market

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Forest Park visitors found refuge from overcast conditions at the weekly Farmers Market.

With Western Massachusetts Farmers coming all the way from Franklin County with their fruits and vegetables, the weekly regulars lined up early for their fresh produce. It’s these regulars who spend their Tuesday afternoons shopping at Forest Park, that’s kept this farmers market bustling for nearly a quarter of a century.

Jodi Manning, manager of the Forest Park Farmer’s Market said, “We have regulars coming every week, and we hope people will come out and support our vendors.”

Farmers hope that between now and the end of the Forest Park Farmers Market season on October 25, the sun will come out again.