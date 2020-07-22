Rally held in Springfield in support of new eviction, foreclosure bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Advocates across Massachusetts are calling on the state to pass legislation to stop a new wave of evictions and foreclosures.

Members of the group,” No one leaves Springfield” held the rally at Court Square Wednesday. With Gov. Baker’s eviction and foreclosure moratorium set to expire in the fall, they are supporting a new bill that they would stabilize housing and stop the thousands of potential future evictions.

This proposed bill includes provisions to protect renters from eviction for non-payment related to Covid-19, prevents foreclosures, and provides mortgage deferment options for homeowners.

The organization said foreclosures have been a problem locally, even before the pandemic emerged.

“Before the pandemic, We were still door knocking 20 to 40 auctions every week. So foreclosure is still a big issue in western mass, the eastern part of the state has recovered, but out here in the western part of the state it never really has.”

Over 80 state legislators have sponsored the bill that protects tenants, small landlords, and homeowners. A similar rally was held at the Statehouse in Boston.