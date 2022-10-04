HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Outside Holyoke City Hall Tuesday evening, residents gathered before the start of the city council meeting to voice their concerns.

The organization ‘Neighbor to Neighbor’ hosted a rally calling on Mayor Joshua Garcia to increase the Public Safety Department budget in efforts to research a ‘community response model.’ This is in response to the city’s plans to implement ShotSpotters in the downtown area.

People at the rally hoped the city and police department will focus on mental health, as well as social and addiction support in order to create safer neighborhoods.

“We are calling for real solutions, not band aids. We don’t want the illusion of being safe. We want a community where are needs are being met and we do not have to fight over resources,” said Katie Talbot from Neighbors to Neighbors.

22News contacted the Holyoke’s Mayor’s office to address these concerns but were not able to provide a statement at this time.