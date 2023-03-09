SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative Orlando Ramos officially kicked off his mayoral campaign Thursday night in Springfield.

Supporters for Ramos gathered at the White Lion Brewing Company for the event. Ramos told 22News that as Representative he has brought back millions of dollars to the city of Springfield. In order to help with economic development, road improvements, and education.

He says while he’ll continue to do that as a representative, he wants to do even more as mayor, and advocate for federal funding.

“We want to make the city more affordable. I’ve taken on Eversource, the Water & Sewer Commission, and Comcast, we want to make sure the city is affordable for families,” said Springfield Mayor Candidate Ramos.

Ramos is one of four declared candidates in this year’s mayoral election. Along with City Councilors Justin Hurst and Jesse Lederman, and psychotherapist David Ciampi.