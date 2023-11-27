LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys and Girls Club in Ludlow recently upgraded their gym and on Monday received money from the state to pay for it.

Senator Jake Oliveira and State Representative Aaron Saunders we’re at the Ludlow Community Center on Monday. They gave a $35,000 check to the Randall Boys and Girls Club to pay for brand new bleachers for the gymnasium.

Josue Irisarry, CEO and President of the Boys and Girls Club told 22News what the money meant to them, “Anybody that walks through our doors and needs assistance and help, we want to be able to help them. And by receiving this funding to do the bleachers, we can continue to provide our mission to the Ludlow community.”

The ceremonial check was presented at the community center, where students from the club’s Pre-School Program watched from the new bleachers.