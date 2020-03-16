Rapid response triage area to be built at Baystate Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Baystate Medical Center is building a rapid response triage area directly outside the Emergency Department to help meet the growing demand of patients due to the coronavirus.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the new rapid response triage area will be directly outside the Emergency Department to accommodate anticipated patient care needs. The construction will be in the covered valet drop off/driveway area.

Construction is expected to be completed within 10 days. The entry doors for the adult and pediatric emergency departments will continue to be the front doors for the emergency department.