Ray Allen hosts MGM Basketball Hall of Fame golf classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first annual MGM Springfield Basketball Hall of Fame Golf Classic event will be hosted by Ray Allen at The Ranch Golf Club in Southwick Friday.
According to their website, Each foursome participating will be paired with a Hall of Famer or basketball legend as their fifth golfer.
In a news release sent to 22News, over 25 Basketball Hall of Famers are scheduled to attend and participate which include:
- Ray Allen
- Alex English
- Hank Nichols
- Rick Barry
- Spencer Haywood
- Charlie Scott
- Van Chancellor
- Bernard King
- Dominique Wilkins
As well as the following basketball players and personalities:
- Muggsy Bogues
- Jackie Macmullan
- Ramon Sessions
- Cedric Ceballos
- Donny Marshall
- John Starks