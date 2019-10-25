Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center observes breast cancer awareness month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Breast Cancer Awareness month was observed Friday at Springfield’s Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center.

There were community based outreach programs to remind the older population that nearly half the newly diagnosed Breast Cancer patients are over the age of 65.

That most women who die from Breast cancer are in their senior years.

Doris Harris is an educator the Gandara health center in Springfield.

“This is one of the reasons why we’re going out in the community and we’re doing workshops like this, educating women and helping them have a better awareness and understanding.”, said Harris.

The Springfield Senior center observance of Breast Cancer Month included a wall of hope, continued support for breast cancer survivors while honoring the memory of women who died from the dreaded disease. In keeping with Friday’s observance, many of the senior center members were dressed in pink.