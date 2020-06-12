Breaking News
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,538 deaths, 105,059 total cases
Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center staff greet members with drive-thru

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center remains closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But for a brief moment Friday, members and staff got to see each other while observing social distancing. The drive-by exchange of greetings was the first time the senior center members and the elder affairs staff had seen each other since the painful shut down many weeks ago.

Senior center member Marcia Crenshaw is delighted she suggested the drive-by visit.

Crenshaw told 22News, “It’s nice to be nice. It’s nice to be thought of. They have to come here every day and you’re at home being bored. Let’s bring up their spirits, bring ours, put it together, let’s have a good time.”

It was a genuinely heartwarming experience shared by the seniors and the center staff. The city’s Elder Affairs Director, Sandy Fredrico, found the words to express her delight in seeing these familiar faces again.

“A hurricane of joy I like to call it. You heard the horns blaring and we came out and saw loved ones actually that we haven’t see for awhile It drove home for us, how much we actually are missing them,” said Fredrico.

It will be awhile before they interact at length. Re-opening the senior center is on the cities phase four re-opening schedule, which won’t likely occur until late summer, early fall.

Donate Today