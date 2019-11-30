Raymour & Flanigan hosts 2nd annual Touch-A-Truck event in West Springfield

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) - The Center for Human Development Disability has partnered with CrossFit Catch at N.E.X.T to kick off a competition in Agawam for people of all abilities Saturday.

CHD Disability Resources Program told 22News the competition will take place at N.E.X.T Fitness/Crossfit Catch from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. People of all abilities age 12 and older are welcome to participate.