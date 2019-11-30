Raymour & Flanigan hosts 2nd annual Touch-A-Truck event in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Raymour & Flanigan will host its second annual Touch-A-Truck event Saturday afternoon in West Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event will be located at 895 Riverdale Street from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Families along with children can enjoy free face painting, free balloon artists, hot cocoa and food!

Vendors attending the event:

  • Unify Against Bullying
  • THOM Child & Family Services
  • Potteryville
  • Olive Garden
  • Happy Face Painter
  • Fantastic Characters
  • Ed Popielarczyk
  • Mrs. Murphy”s
  • Belco Construction

