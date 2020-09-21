Ray’s Family Farm display pays tribute to The Big E

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Ray’s Family Farm in Southwick has had a tradition of putting on a farm art display at The Big E for several years.

And though the fair is not taking place, they wanted to maintain that tradition and so they built one in their own very farm stand.

“That’s why we did this, so we could pay tribute to them to say we miss you, we can’t wait to see you next near,” Sabrina Kanner, Farm Manager of Ray’s Family Farm told 22News. “People can come here and see this display and still have that feeling like they are going into that building.”

Agriculture is one of the Eastern State’s Exposition’s oldest traditions, where many local farms are featured at the Farm-A-Rama in the Stroh building.

Farm-A-Rama is meant to be an educational experience into agriculture and farming. But since it is not happening this year, Ray’s Family Farm hopes their display will inspire people to learn more about and support their local farms.

“So it’s really important. The Farm-A-Rama, it has the animals and the people that make the honey and the farm stands and all that stuff. It’s really a big part of The Big E and it’s something that we really like to keep going and be part of,” Kanner continued.

The farm stand’s display this year represents native produce in the area and visitors are welcome to stop by Ray’s Family Farm to view it.