Rays of Hope breast cancer walk kicks off in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people will be gathering in Springfield Sunday morning for the annual Rays of Hope breast cancer walk.

Despite the rainy weather, thousands of people are expected to participate in helping find a cure.

The walk will step off from at Temple Beth El at 10:30 a.m.

Residents can choose to run or walk to support the cause. Registration for the run begins at 7:30 a.m. and runners will start the race an hour later at 8:30 a.m.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of dollars are raised by volunteers and participants to help support breast cancer in western Massachusetts. All of the money benefits Rays of Hope, a nonprofit organization in the Baystate Health System.

The organization funds research that supports patients throughout treatment and helps patients with some of the financial burdens during their recovery process.

Rays of Hope has raised 15 million for breast cancer research since it was founded 25 years ago.