SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Rays of Hope Walk and Run fundraiser event held Sunday has raised more than $520,000 towards finding a cure for breast cancer.

The funds raised through this event are administered by Baystate Health Foundation, to support vital areas such as treatment, breast health programs, state-of-the-art equipment, outreach, education, and the Rays of Hope Center for Breast Cancer Research. Additionally, Rays of Hope extends grants to various community programs across western Massachusetts.

The Rays of Hope Walk & Run was held at Temple Beth El in Springfield, taking hundreds of participants through the scenic route around Forest Park. Rays of Hope also offered an opportunity to support virtually through the Rays of Hope Shop, featuring branded apparel for sale, and the Pink Hope Survivors Lounge. The event also hosted various breast health exhibitors.

According to the CDC about 240,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,100 in men every year in the U.S.