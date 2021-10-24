Rays of Hope: Pink Parade of Hope

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and this Sunday, October 24 marks the 28th annual ‘Rays of Hope Walk & Run Toward the Cure of Breast Cancer.‘ And this year will be both a virtual and a drive-through event called the ‘Pink Parade of Hope.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and will be hybrid due to COVID-19 concerns in the area, but members of the community will continue to show their resilience and spread awareness remotely and in person.

Participants will show their support for the hundreds of people living with breast cancer in the special car parade. While driving under the iconic Pink Arch images and messages of hope will be displayed on the Pink Jumbotron. And for those members tuning in virtually The ‘Pink Parade of Hope’ will be followed by the online ‘Pink Celebration.’

All money raised at this event supports the Rays of Hope Center for Breast Cancer Research, as well as treatment, outreach and education, and equipment through the Baystate Health Breast Network

Rays of Hope which was established in 1994. This walk is the most successful fund-raising walk and run in western Massachusetts for breast cancer and has raised over 15.7 million dollars.







