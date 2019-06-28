Rays of Hope Survivors Day dinner held in Forest Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The color pink brought dozens together for a special dinner in Springfield Friday evening.

Breast cancer survivors were invited to attend this year’s Rays of Hope Survivors Day at the Carriage House inside Forest Park. During the event survivors also got the opportunity to learn about the latest trends in breast cancer treatment from doctors at Baystate, as well as talk with one another about their journeys.

22News spoke with Diane Berneche, a breast cancer survivor who’s been in remission for 10 years. She talked about why events like this are meaningful.

“It’s pretty devastating when you hear the words that you have breast cancer. There are many of us here tonight some even who had reoccurrences, two or three times and they’re still going strong,” Berneche said.

A check was also presented to the Rays of Hope by the Springfield Thunderbirds with money raised during their Pink in the Rink event.