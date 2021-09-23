Rays of Hope Walk and Run Toward the Cure for Breast Cancer is next month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The Rays of Hope Walk and Run Toward the Cure for Breast Cancer is about a month away.

This year, it will once again be a hybrid event offering a drive-thru experience with a virtual option for people to participate. 22News spoke to Kathy Tobin, the director of annual giving and events for Baystate Health Foundation, about why events like these are so important in the fight against cancer.

“We provide the funding for people throughout our region for support with services. With everything from yoga to art therapy to really important work that is research toward finding that cure.”

Rays of Hope Walk and Run will be on October 24. 22News is a proud sponsor of this year’s event.