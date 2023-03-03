SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield joined 5th-grade students at Mary A. Dryden Veterans Memorial School to read one of his favorite books on Friday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said, “I want to thank Principal Theresa Carrie and Ms. Maureen Manos for inviting me to participate in their read-aloud as part of Read Across America Day. I am looking forward to reading one of my favorite books to the 5th-grade students, ‘Home Run for Bunny’ by Richard Andersen, a true story about a Springfield baseball team from 1934 that took a stand for equality, sportsmanship, loyalty, and friendship.”

The Read Across America Day event was held at 9:15 a.m. at Mary A. Dryden Veterans Memorial School in Springfield.