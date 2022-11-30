SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Home prices are up almost 7.5% in Hampden County this year, but the number of sales are down.

The real estate experts said that if you are thinking about selling your house, now is the time to do it. Despite high interest rates, it remains a seller’s market.

There’s a lot of things working against sellers if they are selling their home, like historically high prices and high interest rates.

But according to real estate professionals here in western Massachusetts it remains a sellers market. Why? Low inventory. Plus, on average houses are only on the market for a median of 22 days.

Daisy Sanchez, owner and broker at RE/MAX Ignite, told 22News, “We have listed a few properties and you have the higher priced properties staying on the market like 22 days, but the ones that are more reasonably priced in a lower bracket are going pretty fast, like one to two days. I would say that it is still a great market to list your property because sellers are able to hold tight to their prices. It’s a seller’s market.”

Sanchez added she is seeing people looking to buy right now to take advantage of the many incentives available, like MassDreams, which provides down payment and closing costs grants to eligible first time home buyers.

And to put that 22 median days of a home being on the market in perspective, just a few years ago, in February of 2020, the number of median days a house was on the market was 94.