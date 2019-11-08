Real Men Wear Pink Campaign raises over $20k

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The Real Men Wear Pink campaign of western Massachusetts raised over $21,000 to support the American Cancer Society.

According to a news release sent to 22News, during October, 20 area leaders raised funds and encouraged community members to take action in the fight to end breast cancer.

Breast cancer affects everyone and According to the American Cancer Society, the estimates for breast cancer in men in the United States for 2019 are that about 2,670 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed and about 500 men will die from Breast Cancer.

There will be a celebration and networking event recognizing the Real Men Wear Pink Candidates on Wednesday, November 13 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Nadim’s in Springfield. No tickets required and donations are welcome.

The 2019 Real Men Wear Pink of western Massachusetts candidates are the following:

American International College Baseball team

American International College Hockey team

Nadim Kashouh, Nadim’s Mediterranean Restaurant & Grill

Jay Seyler, PeoplesBank

Aaron Fay, Maxxtone & The Still Bar

Justin Roberts, MassLive Media

Alfonso Santaniello, the Creative Strategy Agency

Robert Roy, RMG Wealth Management Group

Dave Smith, H.L. Dempsey Co.

Joel Cox, Town of Manchester

Drew Hastings, 94.7 WMAS

The Brew Crew, Co-Ed Softball Team

Westfield State University Police Department

Van Johnson, Raipher, P.C.

Phil Sheridan, EMT Academy

Viktor Boss, Pioneer Valley Transit Authority

John Paglier, student

Trevor Smith, Blue Sky Consulting and Training

Darren James, Northwestern Mutual

UMass Football

For more information breast cancer or the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in Western Massachusetts, call 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org