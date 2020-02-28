Springfield elementary school celebrates Black History Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Rebecca Johnson Elementary School Friday brought down the curtain on its daily series of Black History Month programs.

The nearly 800 students attending Rebecca Johnson Elementary School cheered during a dramatic presentation written by one of their teachers, Rochelle Maynard-Gonzalez.

“It sends a message, we have come a very, very long way as a diverse culture, something that wouldn’t have happened one hundred years ago,” Maynard-Gonzalez told 22News.

During the past month, students were introduced to events that helped shape African-American history and the heroes and role models the children have been learning from. Rebecca Johnson Principal Christopher Sutton told 22News how these programs impacted his life growing up.

“African-Americans have done some incredible things for this country,” Sutton noted. “These are some of the key points I learned when I grew up and they’re going to take it away as well.”

Every day during Black History Month, staff and faculty wore shirts symbolizing Black History and reinforcing all the programs and enriching the education the children received.

They also learned about Springfield’s own Rebecca Johnson, in whose honor their school was named.