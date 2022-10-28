SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The fall festivities continue this evening with a Harvest Festival in Springfield Friday night.

The festival was hosted by the Rebecca M. Johnson School in partnership with other organizations including Springfield Together. The event was free and open to students within the Springfield community and featured vendors, fun activities and the popular a Trunk or Treat.

Chris Sutton, the principal of the Rebecca M. Johnson School told 22News, “You are going to have a community in a safe environment and really enjoying themselves, really kind of talking it gives them an opportunity to talk and collaborate, really be amongst each other.”

Plenty of trunk or treat events took place across Western Massachusetts.