Recent hot and humid weather combines for strong thunderstorms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the third time this month, people are cleaning up after storms that swept through western Massachusetts.

Trees and power lines were down from Agawam to Longmeadow to Springfield.

A huge branch fell on Commonwealth Avenue taking down wires and damaging a fence. On Shawmut Street, power lines are hanging low following the storm.

“By the time I got home, the roads were closed off on both sides,” Jonathan Sanchez, who lives on Shawmut Street said. “There were trees everywhere. It was pretty bad.”

Recently, the weather has been hot and humid and 22News Meteorologist Nick Bannin said that’s the perfect combination for powerful thunderstorms.

“We’re certainly starting to see that the trees that we have come down a bit more easily than they would in other parts of the country because of the types of trees we have and because they are surrounding neighborhoods,” Bannin said.

He added that the number of strong thunderstorms we get here in western Massachusetts varies from year to year – some years there are fewer storms, while others like this year, there are some more.

“It’s been pretty bad, but it’s New England,” said Sanchez.

Although there is always a chance of severe weather in New England, the severe thunderstorm threat goes down in September.