Recent face mask mandate in Massachusetts includes outdoor activities

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The mask mandate in Massachusetts has been in effect for more than a week now, and it includes all public spaces.

The revised order requires everyone over the age of five to wear masks in all public places and that includes outdoors.

Governor Baker issued the Mask Up! order, effective last week, requiring face masks or cloth face coverings in in all public places, even where they are able to maintain 6 feet of distance from others. According to the order, public places include any place open to the public, such as grocery stores, retail stores, public transportation, public streets, and any location that hosts indoor or outdoor performances.

The state is requiring face coverings for all customers and workers, except where an individual is unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition or disability.

According to MassGolf.org, “Use of driving range, putting green and other practice facilities must follow social distancing protocols and must require use of masks or face coverings.”

Other continued guidance that remains at golf courses includes that all shared and rental equipment, such as clubs, must be cleaned and disinfected after each use. Single-use scorecards and pencils should be utilized. Also, golf courses should require customers to reserve tee times in advance.

